Rajasthan super cop, Inspector Vikram Singh dies of cancer

Inspector Vikram Singh of Rajasthan Anti-corruption bureau lost his fight to cancer yesterday. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the officer who was instrumental in exposing some of the biggest scams in the state, which led to arrest of senior officers of administration, police, and judiciary.

Singh hails from a family of Police officers who devoted their life to service-his father died while on duty and Singh was the fourth police officer from his family. Posted in ACB around 8 years ago, he soon drew appreciation from his senior officers for his dogged pursuit in exposing corruption. His body was taken to his native village, in Sikar district for cremation early Wednesday morning.