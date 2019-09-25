Sunny Leone to act in ‘Kamasutra’?

If all goes right then the hot and beautiful diva Sunny Leone will teach you ‘Kamasutra’. The former adult film star is all set to act in a web series based on Kamasutra produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sunny has acted in semi-porn films produced by the popular Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor. As per national mediat he two has already discussed about the project.

Kamasutra:

Kamasutra is the oldest Hindu text written by Sage Vaatsyaayana. The book deals with eroticism. It gives an insight into the ‘art of loving’ and ‘art of living’.

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Mira Nair has earlier made a film ‘Kamasutra: A tale of love’ inspired form the age-old text. Kamasutra was inspired many