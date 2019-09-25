Tharoor manages to find authentic picture showing Nehru’s popularity in US

Tharoor, at last, came strong today as one of his tweets went wrong yesterday. Tharoor posted a pic of Jawaharlal Nehru with his daughter Indira Gandhi moving past a huge applauding crowd which he labeled wrongly were in the US. The photograph was instead from USSR tour of the then PM Nehru. The mistake soon was picked up and mocked all over the media. To this Tharoor had responded that his aim was to reveal all Indian PM’s got mass affection and attention abroad and it is not reserved for PM Modi.

However today he managed to post an authentic picture of Jawaharal Nehru greeted in front of the University of Wisconsin, together with his characteristic verbal flourish.