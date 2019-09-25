UAE mobile networks changed their name: Know the reason

The Mobile companies in the UAE has changed their names on Wednesday. The companies had changed their network names to ‘1st UAEAstro’.

The reason for this change of name to honor the historic journey of UAE astronaut to the International Space Station.

The first UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori will be launched on board of Soyuz Launch Vehicle at 5.57 am on Wednesday. He will be launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome Space Center in Kazakhstan.

The UAE Astronaut programme was launched in April 2017. The programme was launched with an objective to train and prepare to send emirati astronauts to space for scientific missions. Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi are the first batch of astronauts.