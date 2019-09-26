Couple thrashes daughter-in-law in public : Watch Video

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was caught on camera harassing their daughter-in-law. In the clip, which has been going viral on social media, a father-in-law can be seen pulling a woman by her hair. The incident took place in Dhaneswar village in Odisha’s Jajpur district. According to reports, the woman was allegedly harassed over dowry.

The elderly couple- Naveen Behera and his wife Charulata- were seen thrashing their daughter-in-law. While Naveen was seen pulling the victim by hair, Charulata was seen thrashing her mercilessly with a stick. The helpless woman was seen crying for help.