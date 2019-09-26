Heavy rain in Kerala ; Yellow alert declared in all districts tomorrow

Kerala Disaster Management Authority has declared Yellow alert in all districts as torrential rains have intensified in almost all districts.

The disaster management department has informed that the people should be alert and should take note of warnings. Those people living in hilly regions, valleys or by the side of river, backwaters and coastal areas should be careful. Though the seas is rough, fishermen have not been warned against trawling.

Meanwhile, the Met department informed that heavy rains will continue for three more days. It said Kerala has received 13 pc surplus rains till date.