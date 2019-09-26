Terrorists to Use Drones to Attack India, Check Out What the Intelligence Input Says

In a shocking piece of news, Intelligence inputs suggest the possibility that terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba might use unmanned aerial vehicles(Drones) to drop bombs at crowded areas, vital installations, etc.

“Intelligence agencies have learned from terror communication intercepts that UAVs can be used for attacks. Conversations on WhatsApp, e-mails, Facebook and Telegram have pointed towards plans of aerial attacks in the city. They also mention details of recently purchased drones from the online market,” said an official( as quoted by India Today)

Delhi police have already issued alert and taken countermeasures and restricted the use of flying objects like drones in the city.

Earlier, an investigation into weapons seizure at Tarn Taran in Punjab revealed that heavy-lifting drones were used by Pakistan to drop AK-47 rifles, counterfeit currency and narcotics in 10 sorties spanned over eight days.