The Most Admired Men in India. You Cannot Miss this List, See Who Came First

According to the annual survey of YouGov, which included a compilation of 42000 people around the globe as the list of most admired men across the world, it was Prime minister Narendra Modi who emerged as the most admired man in India.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni took the second position as the most admired men in India. He is just behind the Indian prime minister.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Salman Khan also find themselves in the top 20 most admired men in the world. Virat Kohli with an admiration score of 4.46% is behind the great Sachin Tendulkar got the score of 5.81%.

In the women’s category, boxer Mary Kom has emerged as the most admired Indian woman.