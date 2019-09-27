India’s Contribution to World is Not Yudh(War), But this. Check Out What P.M Modi Said at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. He touched on a number of issues from single-use plastic, global warming to terrorism, but his words about Yudh and Budh won everyone’s heart.

Modi reiterated that India is committed to world peace and then added that India is a nation which has given the world not yudh(war) but Budh(Gautam Budha)

. “We are residents of a country that has given the world not yudh [wars] not budh [Gautam Buddha],” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also added that the sacrifices made by Indian troops on UN Peacekeeping Missions cannot be matched by those from any other country.

While speaking about terrorism, P.M Modi chose to ignore Pakistan, perhaps deliberately. He also said that terrorism hurts the principles on which the United Nations was formed.