Passenger opens plane’s emergency door for some ‘fresh air: Video

A video of a passenger opening an emergency exit door of a flight has gone viral on the social media.The video clip has become viral.

In the video, a female passenger is seen opening the flight’s emergency exit door after boarding the plane. The passenger did this for getting some fresh air.The passenger is reportedly said that she wanted ‘fresh air’ and the cabin was ‘too stuffy’.

The passenger was travelling from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Xiamen Airlines Flight 8215 on 23 September in the capital of Central China’s Hubei Province.

The incident took place towards the end of the boarding while the plane was still on the tarmac. This incident delayed the plane from its scheduled takeoff by an hour. Later, the flight crew alerted the cops, who took the woman to a police station after which the flight took off safely.

The viral video of the alarming incident has garnered over 18 million views in less than 24 hours.