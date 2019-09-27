Rahane pitiful as Rohit’s place as an opener in Test cricket is not yet confirmed

Rohit Sharma, despite being a formidable name in the T20Is and ODIs has never cemented his position as an opener in test cricket.

The series against South Africa beginning October 2 should be seen as a trump card for proving his worth for team India, experts say. During an interview, Ajinkya Rahane teams vise-Captain Rahane said that it pained him to see a ‘special talent’ like Rohit not being able to make the cut in the playing XI of the Test squad.

The selectors have already penciled Rohit in for the role of the opener against South Africa. He has three centuries in 47 innings to his credit batting in the middle-order and has a decent average of 39.62, but outside the subcontinent, he has not been able to make the kind of impact he has had in shorter versions. There is a perception that he plays too many strokes too early in Tests. Rahane, though, felt that Rohit was a hard-working guy and if given an opportunity he will prove worthy for the Indian team.