Rising sea levels threaten these Indian cities- cautions UN body

Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat and Chennai — will be severely threatened due to rising sea levels,a UN body on climate change warned on Wednesday.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) also adds that the melting of Himalayan glaciers could push several cities in North India to acute drought which are already in a severe water shortage. If the current trends of justifying eco-exploitation continues sea levels could rise up to one meter which will affect the lives of 1.4 billion people all around the world. Indian business capital of Mumbai is cautioned that the city will be drowned by 2011 as it already has issues draining the flood water to the sea.