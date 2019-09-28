Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Khanderi into Indian Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned the indigenously built second Kalvari-class Submarine INS Khanderi into the Indian Navy.

The INS Khanderi possesses major stealth and other superior combat capabilities. During the commissioning ceremony of INS Khanderi in Mumbai, Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan, saying it should understand that, with a strong resolve of the Indian government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, India is capable of giving a much bigger blow to it.

“I am very pleased to be present here on the occasion of the commissioning ceremony of INS Khanderi. The name Khanderi is inspired by the dreaded ‘Sword Tooth Fish’ — a deadly fish that is known to hunt whilst swimming close to the bottom of the ocean,” he said on the occasion. Talking about the situation in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, Singh said: “Our progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving global support. But Pak has been going door to door & creating content for cartoon makers.”