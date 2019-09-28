Israeli researchers successfully traced the origins of Goliath ‘the monster’ from old testament

Archaeologists excavating the ancient Palestinian city of Gath have uncovered massive 3,000-year-old fortifications of a size unprecedented for their time and place. The discovery could help explain why the Bible names this town as a home to giants, the researchers say.

The monumental ruins emerged in recent months beneath the remains of a later and already well-explored layer of the Palestinian settlement, indicating that researchers have stumbled upon an older city that was partially or completely built over by subsequent generations.

They say it is very likely hometown of Goliath would apparently have been this earlier city, not the one under archaeological investigation for decades.