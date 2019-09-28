No money to pay fees ,Father kills daughter

A domestic quarrel led to a tragic murder in Haryana. The six-year-old girl was murdered by her father on a scuffle which started off when she asked for school fees at her home.

The incident happened at Kurukshetra district in Haryana. The father Jazbeer Singh was jobless for two months and was unable to meet the demands of her child. On the hapless day when she asked for the fees he went berserk and killed his daughter, the child’s mother told the police. Jazbeer Singh is now under arrest.