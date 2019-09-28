Watch the video of rescuing a huge deer that was trapped in deep puddle: Video

A video has become viral on the social media for the message that it gives. in a act of humanity a group of brave men has rescued a deer which was found trapped in a puddle.

The video was shared on a Facebook page called ‘ Club ciclista Huescar’ on September 21.

The video shows the group of men working together to pull a frightened deer out of the deep puddle caused by flood. It shows four men pulling the animal by its antlers to get it out of the water. Initially, they remain unsuccessful, but after moments of struggle they succeed. Soon after being rescued, the deer leaps up and runs away towards a nearby area covered with trees.

The video, has amassed more than 2 lakh views. The video has also gathered over 3,000 likes and shares.