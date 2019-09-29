Bombs Thrown at CPI(M) Branch Secretary: Police’s Version Puts the Party in Trouble

Panthakkal: Kerala police have found that the case of bombs hurled at CPI(M) branch secretary at Mahi, Panthakal was a drama orchestrated by the party itself. Biju, the so-called victim, himself had made arrangements for bombs to be thrown at him, according to police.

Kerala police have arrested Biju and his ally Rinoj. It was after a detailed interrogation on Rinoj that police understood the treacherous plot beneath. Meanwhile, CPI(M) said that they are skeptical about police action and that the party will initiate an inquiry on the matter.

It was last Sunday that Biju, taking treatment at a hospital, alleged that bombs were hurled at him while he was traveling in a bike. But his body had not suffered serious injuries and this had raised suspicion then itself. The issue had snowballed into a CPI(M)-BJP conflict in the area.