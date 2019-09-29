Chiranjeevi bags the Telugu rights of ‘Lucifer’

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi has bagged the Telugu remake right of Malayalam’s all-time blockbuster movie ‘Lucifer’. The news was announced at the event of trailer launch of Chiranjeevi’s new film at Kochi.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj who is also the director of the Lucifer was also present at the event. It is reported that Chirnajeevi will next do the Telugu version of Lucifer.

The Malayalam film starring Mohanlal has grossed around Rs.200 crores in the box-office.Lucifer penned by actor Murali Gopi was a political thriller. The film marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

The film bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor was an industry hit. The second part and the third part of the film has been announced by the makers of the film.