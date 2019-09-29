Heavy Rains : Death toll crosses 80; Trains cancelled

Severe widespread water-logging triggered by incessant rains has thrown normal life out of gear in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as more than 80 people have been killed in the last few days. On Sunday, three people were killed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains. Many others are feared to be trapped. Besides this, in Khagaul, four people died when a tree fell on an auto due to heavy rains.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities are carrying out round the clock relief and rescue operations.In Bihar’s capital Patna, floodwater has entered residential areas and many hospitals. People have to wade through waist-deep waterlogged streets to reach hospitals and avail other civic amenities.

Several trains in the region have been canceled or are running late by several hours. Healthcare facilities and schools have also been hampered due to heavy rains in the state.East Central Railway officials said rail traffic was suspended on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section in the morning as tracks at some places got inundated due to heavy rain, leaving at least three trains stranded.In Patna, Rajendra Nagar is one of the worst-affected areas.

Ground floors of all houses have been flooded and the area is without electricity supply for hours. NDRF and SDRF teams have deployed 16 boats to rescue people and provide them food and drinking water.Other low-lying areas in Patna like Kankarbagh, Gardani Bagh, Dak bunglow and SK Puri are also badly affected.Houses of several politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, JDU leader Ajay Alok and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy’s house too have been flooded.The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for the city till September 30.

The Patna district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.An orange alert has been issued for districts like Shivhar, Setamani, Saaran, Begusarai, Buxar, Jamui, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Patna, Gopalganj, Shekhpura, Champaran, Siwan among other districts of Bihar.Flood water has also entered Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, leaving the Emergency and ICU wards flooded with knee deep water. Many patients who were critical have been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.