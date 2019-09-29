Indo-Pak diplomatic rift not a barrier for Kartarpur corridor , will meet deadline

Even as the diplomatic rifts between India and Pakistan are heightened, efforts are on to complete Kartarpur corridor ahead of the deadline at October 30.

Nearly 2,200 workers are striving 24X7 to complete the corridor before the proposed date of October 30. Laborers are working in three shifts of 8 hours each,” said Jeetendra Singh, vice-president of the Ceigal India Ltd-the Ludhiana-based construction firm. Work on both the Integrated Check Post(ICP) also called the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), and the actual 4.6-km road, is on full swing.

The gate through which pilgrims will pass after clearing all the necessary formalities, including those pertaining to immigration and security, has already been established.