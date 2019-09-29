‘Military rule your tradition’: India opposes propaganda of Pakistan at Commonwealth

Again humiliating Pakistan in a international summit Indian representatives strongly opposed the the propaganda of Pakistan at the Commonwealth meeting.

The Indian delegation strongly opposed and exposed the the propaganda of Pakistan at the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Kampala in Uganda.

Pakistan has referred the presence of Indian military in the Jammu and Kashmir. But the Indian delegation give mouth shuttering reply that the tradition of military rule is prevalent in Pakistan and Pakistan was under military rule for 33 years.

Pakistan is continuously raising the Kashmir issue in all international platforms after the Indian government has revoked the special status given to the stare.

The summit will conclude on Sunday. Indian delegation include Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Parliament members Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, L.Hamumanthaiah and Rupa Ganguly.