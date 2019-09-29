Monsoon season to end on Monday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the southwest monsoon season will end in the country on Monday. Mritunjya Mahapatra the Director General of IMD has announced this. The monsoon season in the country officially begins on June 1 and ends on September 30.

But till now monsoon has not shown any signs of withdrawl. But active monsoon still prevails in many parts of the country like Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Also many parts of Gujarat and Rajastan is getting heavy rainfall due to a low pressure area and this will continue till October 5.

As per the data of IMD the country has received 9% more rainfall this year. The east, northeast and northwest India has recorded rainfall deficiency of -13% and 3% respectively. The central India has recorded 28% more rainfall. The southern India also had recorded 16% more rainfall.