Union government bans export of onion

The Union government has banned export of onions. The Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry on Sunday has issued the notification.

The union government has banned the export of all varieties of onion with immediate effect as the price of onion has skyrocketed in the country.

” “Export policy of Onion is amended from free to prohibited till further orders. Hence, the export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect”, the notification said.

Centre prohibits export of all varieties of #onions with immediate effect. — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) September 29, 2019

The price of onion has increased by around 80% in the country. The reason for the increase in the price of onion is the flood that hit Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In Mumbai and Delhi the price of onion has touched Rs.80 per kilo.The wholesale price of onion has touched Rs.4000 per quintal registering a hike of Rs.1000 per quintal.