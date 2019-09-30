Imran Khan thanks his Wife for his U.N Speech, Here is Why

Imran Khan’s maiden speech at U.N, far exceeding the time limit leaders are expected to adhere to and full of Kashmir references, was not well received in the global community. But he might have been able to please some Pakistanis as they believe his words had a serious impact on the world. Anyway, Imran Khan, after reaching Pakistan thanked nation as well as his wife Bushra Bibi for praying for him.
“I especially thank Bushra Bibi because she prayed a lot for us” he had said.
SEE ALSO: Reports Say Pakistan P.M Imran Khan’s WIfe’s Image Does not Appear on Mirror. Find Out Why and Much More
Imran Khan gave indications that he is not going to let the Kashmir issue go and focus on his own nation’s problem.
Even if the world does not stand with Kashmir, Pakistan will always stand with them. We stand with them because we want to please Allah,” he said.
“I want to tell you not to lose hope. There are good times and bad times. People of Kashmir are looking towards you and God willing they will get independence” he added(as quoted by Times of India)
Post Your Comments