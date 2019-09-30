Imran Khan thanks his Wife for his U.N Speech, Here is Why

Imran Khan’s maiden speech at U.N, far exceeding the time limit leaders are expected to adhere to and full of Kashmir references, was not well received in the global community. But he might have been able to please some Pakistanis as they believe his words had a serious impact on the world. Anyway, Imran Khan, after reaching Pakistan thanked nation as well as his wife Bushra Bibi for praying for him.

“I especially thank Bushra Bibi because she prayed a lot for us” he had said.

Imran Khan gave indications that he is not going to let the Kashmir issue go and focus on his own nation’s problem.