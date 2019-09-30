Minor gets pregnant after being raped by 62-year-old man

A minor girl aged 14 was raped by a 62-year-old man. The incident came to light when the parents of the girl realized that she was pregnant.

The incident took place in Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. The police has arrested the old man after the parents of the victim lodged complaint on Sunday. The victim and accused live in the same neighborhood.

The man who runs a furniture shop raped the minor girl seven months ago by luring her with a chocolate. He later threatened the girl and raped her many times after.The parents of the girl came to know this after the girl become pregnant.