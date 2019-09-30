Supreme Court orders probe against former Madras HC chief Justice Tahil Ramani

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has ordered CBI to proceed with an inquiry against the former Madars HC chief Justice VK TAhil Ramani. Earlier Intelligence Bureau handed over a report alleging her involvement in a 1.5 crore corruption case and irregularities in documents regarding the purchase of two flats worth 3.18 crore. She is also alleged to dissolve a special HC bench dealing with idol theft cases involving prominent people and to have close links with a Tamilnadu minister.

Justice Tahil Ramani had resigned earlier this month objecting to a collegium decision to transfer her to Meghalaya,rejecting her request.