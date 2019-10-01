Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s world record, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI centuries

Pakistan’s Babar Azam on Monday surpassed India captain Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest player to reach 11 ODI centuries. Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s record was outweighed during Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament at Birmingham.

Babar Azam crossed the 3,000-run mark in his 68th innings, finishing behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla who took 57 innings. Kohli took 75 innings to cross 3000 runs mark. On the wings of Babar’s top-class performance, Pakistan beat New Zealand comfortably by 6 wickets.