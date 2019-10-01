Gautam Gambhir Mocks Pakistan’s Security For Srilankan Cricket Team. Watch Video

Cricket is returning to Pakistan after a long time as the last time the Srilankan team visited India’s neighbors,they had to face a terrorist attack. This time around, there are elaborate security arrangements put in place by PCB and a video of these arrangements would make you wonder if there is a war going on in Pakistan.

India’s former batsman Gautam Gambhir rarely misses an opportunity to take a dig at Pakistan and he did exactly that as Gambhir posted a video on Twitter where the security level could be seen.

‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’ he wrote on Twitter after sharing this video. Check this Out.

Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye ??? pic.twitter.com/TRqqe0s7qd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

PCB had deployed around 2,000 security personnel in and around teams’ hotels and stadium. The situation almost looked like a curfew in Karachi!