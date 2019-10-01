Kerala man arrested for sexually abusing minor nomad girl

Kerala police arrested a youth for sexually abusing a minor nomad girl in Neyyattinkara. The arrested youth is a native of Udiyankulangara. He caught hold of her hand who was selling statues made of plaster of paris. The incident happened last night.

The youth, a painter was in an inebriated stage. He saw the girl selling the statues while he was returning after work. In the pretext of bargaining, he caught hold of her hand. When the girl, a native of Rajasthan tried to create an uproar, he fled from the spot but was nabbed later. A case has been registered following a statement of the girl. He will be produced in the court today. The girl was subjected for a medical examination.