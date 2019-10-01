Mumbai teacher’s murder,police suspicious of student’s claim

A 12-year-old boy is being detained for killing a teacher in the same school he studies. The boy claims that he was paid by an unidentified man who gave him 2000 rupees for stabbing the teacher to death.

On September 16, the teacher 30-year-old Ayesha Aslam Husiyae was found injured with a knife thrust to her back and succumbed to her injuries later the next day. The Police detained a student on accord of CCTV footage and on questioning the boy said he did the crime for 2000 rupees given to him by an unidentified man ‘Kader’.

The police after inspection of CCTV footage found nothing to back the claims made by the boy. Police see this as an attempt to confuse them as the boy gives different versions of the story each time when interrogated. Boy claiming to be a contract killer also said he was paid half of the sum assured in advance and took his friends to an outing and served them biriyani. None of these matched the content in CCTV footage which covered the mall area.

Investigators are now focusing on the boy’s family, who went missing after they handed him over to the police. The investigation is now on a break-point as the police found out that the boy’s 19-year-old sister working in the same school was sacked a week ago. “We found out that the boy’s 19-year-old sister, who was working at the same institute, had been sacked from her job just a couple of days before the incident.” The police are interrogating the boy’s father.