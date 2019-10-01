Rahul’s bitter-sweet jab , Thanks Jaishankar Prasad for covering up Modi folly

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a hidden jab at Modi by complementing external affairs minister Jaishankar Prasad. Rahul’s jab is bitter-sweet for the ruling NDA alliance.

Rahul Gandhi thanked Jaishankar Prasad for tactfully covering up Indian PM’s remark at Howdy-Modi event “Abke baar Trump sarkaar’ and went on to request Jaishankar to teach Modi of decent diplomacy. Rahul said the remark reflected Modi’s incompetency which had caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.