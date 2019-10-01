School teacher arrested for sending porn videos to 14-year-old boy

A Florida school secretary has been arrested for sending a graphic video of her pleasuring herself to a 14-year-old student, according to cops.

Heather Matheison, 25, was busted in New Port Richey after the young boy sent his mom the X-rated video he allegedly received on Snapchat, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The complainant showed me a short video, which shows the defendant’s face,” the arresting officer wrote in the police affidavit.

“She is wearing a shirt but no pants,” the deputy said.

The boy said it was sent on Snapchat so it would automatically be deleted after being viewed — but he kept a copy, which he forwarded to his mom on Facebook Messenger.

Matheison then “confessed to sending the video” when confronted before her arrest last Friday, according to the report.

“She described the video exactly as I had seen it, and she confessed to sending it over Snapchat to the 14-year-old victim,” the officer wrote, saying the secretary “knew how old the victim was” when she sent it.

She was charged with submitting electronic transmission material that is harmful to minors.