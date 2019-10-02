Burj Khalifa pays touching tribute to Mahatma Gandhi : Watch Video

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest skyscraper, was on Wednesday paid a unique tribute to the Father of the Nation with LED lights.

“Indian Consulate is honoured to inform that Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa will pay its tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary today, October 2, 2019, by a special LED projection on Burj Khalifa at 7.50pm and 8.50pm,” the Indian consulate in Dubai said.