Divisive politics won’t work in Bengal,says Mamata replying to Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee today replied to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks of enforcing NRC in West Bengal and accusing Trinamool Congress of upholding party interests above National interest.

Mamata Banerjee said divisive politics has no role in West Bengal and the people of West Bengal are open to all religious and cultural sects. The courtesy of the people of West Bengal is proof for these, she said. She requested not to play divisive politics. “Please don’t spread the religion of divisive politics. Please don’t create a rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,” she said inaugurating a community puja in south Kolkata.

Union home minister Amit Shah earlier had said that no Hindu, Sikh or Jain refugee will leave Bengal amid a speech in which he swears to enforce NRC in Bengal.”People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC… I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they won’t have to leave the country … They will get Indian citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament,” Amit Shah said.