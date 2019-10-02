Hong Kong protests reaches next level, Police fires live rounds

The Hong Kong protests yesterday surpassed all levels of usual violence as the Chinese mainland celebrated its 70th anniversary of the communist regime. To curb the violance the riot police for the first time fired live rounds, severely injuring an 18-year-old student.

Video footage shows a police officer firing the student who, along with other protesters, was trying to attack him and another officer during a scuffle. The youth was rushed to Queen Elizabeth hospital where he underwent surgery. He was in a stable condition on Wednesday. Hong Kong one of the busiest metropolia in the world was virtually locked down yesterday with many malls and Subways closed.