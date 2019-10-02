Jewellery worth Rs 50 crore looted from Trichy jewellery store

Gold ornaments worth Rs 50 crore were looted from Lalitha Jewellery near to Chathiram Bus Stand in Trichy.

CCTV footage shows two masked men entering the jewelry store and plundering the racks for ornaments. They gained access to the store by drilling a hole in the wall. The thieves were wearing funny animal masks to cover the face.

The theft came to knowledge only when the staff opened the store on Wednesday morning. As per the footage the theft happened between 2 am and 3 am.