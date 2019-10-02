Rohit Sharma clears doubts on his batting line-up, Scores century in debut test match as opener

Making a memorable debut as an opener in Test cricket India’s Rohit Sharma cleared all doubts on the feud making rounds in various media platforms. He proved his caliber as an opener with a magnificent century on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa being played in Vizag on Wednesday. It also marked his fourth century, first as an opener in Test cricket, which came off 154 balls.

The Mumbai batsman has made 28 Test appearance for India and scored at an average of 39.62. Apart from the four centuries, Rohit Sharma has also scored 10 half-centuries in the longest format.