Opening the innings in a Test for the first time, Rohit Sharma smashed a century against South Africa on the first day of the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 2 October.

The Indian batsman, who last played a Test in December last year, overcame a nervous start to reach his fourth century in the format, off 154 balls. This is Rohit’s first Test century since his 102* against Sri Lanka at Nagpur in November 2017.