Two women arrested for sexually assaulting iPhone technician

Bugulma: Two women were arrested for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old youth, alleging he scratched their iPhone screen during the repair.

The incident happened in Bugulma in the Tataristhan province of Russia. The young technician got a call for servicing an iPhone on September 27. He arrived at a flat where he found a 22-year-old woman who handed over the phone for repair. When he returned to deliver the repaired phone another woman aged 32 was also there at the apartment.

The women started attacking the youth alleging he scratched the screen during repairs dragged him in and stripped him naked. They tied him to bed and used sex toys on him. The other woman filmed the rape and blackmailed him to pay the compensation for the phone. He was released only after pleading to go home to bring the money. He straight away went to the police and registered a complaint after which the women were arrested.