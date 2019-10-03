Cashew nuts brought for thulabharam found missing in Guruvayur temple

Eight kilograms of cashew nuts brought for thulabharam at the famous Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, was found missing. Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas had ordered a probe on the incident. The incident happened on Sunday. The cashew nuts of high quality was reported missing from the thulabharam counter.

The cashew nuts were brought for a child weighing eight kilos. The cashew nuts were brought by the child’s parents. Soon after the thulabharam was conducted, while taking stock of the things the clerk present at the counter found it missing. On being informed by the clerk, the temple deputy administrator gave a report to the devaswom administrator.