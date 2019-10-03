“Communist Being a Devotee is Like a Prostitute being Chaste” BJP Leader Lashes Out at the Left

If the recently concluded Loksabha elections had any lessons for the Left leadership in Kerala, it was that it is not a good idea to upset the devotees in Kerala. The government of Kerala was absolutely bullish in the way they tried to implement the Supreme court order on young women entry into Sabarimala and understandably the believers discarded Left as they managed to win just one seat out of 20. Now as Kerala is getting into the by-polls, Left has introduced Shankar Ray, who recently confessed his strong Hindu belief in a press meet.

He said that he had been to Sabarimala and that he is an ardent devotee.

“I am not asking anybody not to go to Sabarimala. But according to the customs at the temple, there are certain s. Those who go there will have to follow this order. Anybody who goes there without following it is doing a mistake,” he said.

Mathrubhumi news channel had taken this topic for discussion and K Srikanth, representing BJP in the panel said that a communist being a devotee is like saying a prostitute is a virgin.

“Can we say that a mother who gave birth to kids is a virgin? Belief and communism cannot co-exist. The whole attempt is to split the votes of BJP and let Muslim League win. This is under the pressure of Kunhalikutty,” he said.

“Kadakampally Surendran was asked to give an explanation for visiting a temple. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that as a Devaswom board minister he(Kadakampally Surendran) can go to a temple, but praying and offering poojas is contradictory to communist values and that Mr. Surdendran was not alert on the issue” he added.

K Srikanth also said that if Shankar Rai had been to Sabarimala, he must have been in a disguise, else his party would have taken action against him.