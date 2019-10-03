Congress MLA to join BJP soon : Skips Priyanka Gandhi’s march

Adithi Singh, the Congress MLA from Raebareily may join BJP soon. This was reported by the national media. Singh has attended the special session of Uttar Pradesh assembly. The special session was boycotted by the Congress and opposition parties in the state.

She skipped the march organised by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to attend the special session. She also praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aidtyanath in the session. Aditi Singh a close ally of Nehru family has earlier praised the union government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

But Aditi Singh has refuted the reports that she is all set to join BJP.