Former chief minister’s son joined BJP

Former chief minister’s son has joined BJP. Nitesh Rane son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane’s son has joined BJP today.

Nitesh will contest for BJP in the Kankavali. Narayan Rane has earlier confirmed that his son Nitesh will contest from Kankavali. The assembly elections in the state will be held at October 21. Nitish is the sitting MLA from Kankavali assembly constituency in Sindhudurg district. He has won in the Congress ticket.

Narayan Rane who is the leader of Maharashtra Swbhiman Party has also made it clear that his party will merge in BJP. The merging will happen with in one week. The BJP meanwhile has released the first list of candidates. The list has 125 names. Nitesh Rane’s name will come in the second list.