Malaysia regulates E-cigarettes and vapes with tough laws

Health authorities in Malaysia are on the move to regulate the use of electronic cigarettes and vapes with tough laws. The move follows a global alarm that links e-cigarettes with a mysterious illness and the death of young addicts.

Malaysia wants to club e-cigarettes and vaporizers together with tobacco products under a single law that would prohibit their promotion and advertising, usage in public areas, and use by minors, the health ministry said.

India ranked second in adult smoker population had banned e-cigarettes and vapes last month as it warned of a vaping “epidemic” among young people. The health authorities in the ‘land of the free’- US has warned against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported.