Man arrested for stalking and taking up-skirt photos of women

A man was arrested and fined in Singapore for stalking and taking pictures of junior college women.

A former insurance agent Fong Poh Kuen first met a girl when she was in secondary 11 and continued monitoring the teenager, even trying to conduct a survey with her two years later. He came up with the idea of survey as he failed to get details of the girl. Fong then stalked the teenager and her friends continuously and snapped their pictures whenever possible.

A district court heard that Fong had created forms for an “educational survey”. He then approached female students outside various secondary schools and JCs, and ask them to fill the forms. After they had given information such as their names, contact numbers and addresses, he collated them on a spreadsheet. He got caught red-handed when a teenager saw him recording images of her schoolmates on his phone, and alerted Principal.

He also secretly snapped photographs of other girls and saved the images onto his laptop computer. For these offenses and snapping upskirt pictures of a woman, Fong, 43, was sentenced yesterday to three months’ jail and a fine of $8,000(Approx:5.75L rupees). Fong had pleaded guilty to five offenses under the Protection from Harassment Act and one count of insulting a woman’s modesty.