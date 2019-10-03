Manju Warrier’s marriage photo is taking internet by storm

A poster from the Tamil film ‘Asuran’ starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier is taking the internet by storm. The poster has Manju and Dhanush in wedding dress,

Asuran directed by national award winning director Vetrimaran marks the Tamil debut of Manju Warrier. The poster shared by Manju on Facebook has gathered more than 25,000 likes and 300 shares.

The film is written and directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his production banner V Creations.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has scored the music for the film.The film is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. It is scheduled to be released on 4 October 2019.