No difference between Congress and Modi Govt’s stand on J&K, says Shashi Tharoor

Dismissing the BJP’s allegations that Congress leaders were speaking Pakistans language on scrapping of Article 370, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asserted they are only saying how the residents of Jammu & Kashmir should be treated.

The former Union minister rejected suggestions that statements of the opposition partys leaders on nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to J&K, by the Centre were benefiting the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters, Tharoor said, “These allegations (by the BJP), that Pakistan is benefiting from our statements on the issue of Article 370, are surprising. “We, as an opposition party, are saying that how the citizens of a part of India (J&K) should be treated. We are not saying anything that will benefit or make Pakistan happy,” he said.