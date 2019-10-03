Release  date of ‘Trance announced.

The release date of Malayalam film ‘Trance’ starring Fahadh Fazil was announced. The date was announced by the makers of the film on social media. The makers also has shared a new poster of the film.

The film will be released on December 20. The film mark the return of Anwar Rasheed to director seat. Ustad Hotel released in 2012 was the last film directed by Anwar Rasheed.

The film has a ensemble star cast including Vinayakan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nazriya Nazeem, Soubin Shahir, Srenath Bhasi, Joju George, Dharmajan and Dileesh Pothan.

The film is penned by Vincent Vadakkan. Amal Neerad is the director of cinematography.