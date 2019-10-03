Rohit Sarma Equals Sir Don Bradman’s Record. Check this Out

There was never any doubt regarding the talent of Rohit Sarma however the stylish right-hander could never replicate his ODI form in white clothes for India. Yesterday, in the first test match in the series against South Africa, Sarma was given a chance to open, and he scored 115(174) to take India to a position of strength. Sarma has always had an excellent home record in tests and he further strengthened this record and also went par with Sir Don Bradman.

Rohit Sharma’s average in Tests on home soil rose to 98.22 which is equal to Sir Don Bradman’s. (minimum 10 innings). Bradman scored 4,332 runs in 33 home Tests at an average of 98.22. While it would be unfair to compare any batsman with Bradman, Rohit would be proud of his achievement.