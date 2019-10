Air Chief Marshal Bhaduaria had admitted that Mi 17 chopper which crashed on to J&K killing all 6 onboard and a civilian on the ground was due to a ‘big mistake’ surface to air missile firing. The incident happened on February 27, when Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a dogfight.

“It was a big mistake, the action being initiated against two IAF personnel,” ACM Bhadauria said at his first press conference as the Chief of the Air Staff ahead of the Air Force Day.